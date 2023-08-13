24 pictures as Eastbourne Borough stay unbeaten with draw at Farnborough
A 1-1 draw at Farnborough gives Eastbourne Borough four points out of six possible in the National League South and continues their unbeaten start.
By Steve Bone
Published 13th Aug 2023, 12:21 BST
Substitute Stefan Vukoje equalised midway through the second half in Hampshire to earn a draw – after Borough had gone behind in the first half through an Alfie Pavey header. They showed character to fight back in the second half and could have won it.
Beard’s men visit Aveley in midweek.
Check out Lydia and Nick Redman’s pictures from the Farnborough draw on this page and the ones linked. Get the Sports latest in the Eastbourne Herald every Friday.
Page 1 of 6