24 pictures as Eastbourne Borough stay unbeaten with draw at Farnborough

A 1-1 draw at Farnborough gives Eastbourne Borough four points out of six possible in the National League South and continues their unbeaten start.
By Steve Bone
Published 13th Aug 2023, 12:21 BST

Substitute Stefan Vukoje equalised midway through the second half in Hampshire to earn a draw – after Borough had gone behind in the first half through an Alfie Pavey header. They showed character to fight back in the second half and could have won it.

Beard’s men visit Aveley in midweek.

Check out Lydia and Nick Redman’s pictures from the Farnborough draw on this page and the ones linked. Get the Sports latest in the Eastbourne Herald every Friday.

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-1 National League South draw at Farnborough

1. Farnborough v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (26).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-1 National League South draw at Farnborough Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-1 National League South draw at Farnborough

2. Farnborough v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (10).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-1 National League South draw at Farnborough Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-1 National League South draw at Farnborough

3. Farnborough v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (1).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-1 National League South draw at Farnborough Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-1 National League South draw at Farnborough

4. Farnborough v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (18).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-1 National League South draw at Farnborough Photo: Trevor Round:Lydia and Nick Redman

