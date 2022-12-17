24 pictures as Eastbourne Town bow out of FA Trophy in loss to Bracknell Town

This season’s FA Trophy run – which had included victory away to National South leaders Ebbsfleet – ended at home to Southern League premier south outfit Bracknell, who won 2-1 at Priory Lane.

Shiloh Remy gave Borough hope in pulling a goal back when Town led 2-1 but it was too little too late and it’s Bracknell who go into Monday’s fourth round draw – along with Worthing and Bognor, whose third round ties have been put off until Tuesday because of frozen pitches.