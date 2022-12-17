24 pictures as Eastbourne Town bow out of FA Trophy in loss to Bracknell Town

The Wembley dream is over for another year for Eastbourne Borough.
This season’s FA Trophy run – which had included victory away to National South leaders Ebbsfleet – ended at home to Southern League premier south outfit Bracknell, who won 2-1 at Priory Lane.
Shiloh Remy gave Borough hope in pulling a goal back when Town led 2-1 but it was too little too late and it’s Bracknell who go into Monday’s fourth round draw – along with Worthing and Bognor, whose third round ties have been put off until Tuesday because of frozen pitches.
See Lydia and Nick Redman’s pictures from the Borough-Bracknell game on this page and the ones linked.
1. Eastbourne Borough v Bracknell Town FA Trophy pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (1).jpg
Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-1 FA Trophy third round defeat at home to Bracknell Town
Photo: Nick and Lydia Redman
