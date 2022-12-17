Edit Account-Sign Out
Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-1 FA Trophy third round defeat at home to Bracknell Town

24 pictures as Eastbourne Town bow out of FA Trophy in loss to Bracknell Town

The Wembley dream is over for another year for Eastbourne Borough.

By Steve Bone
7 hours ago

This season’s FA Trophy run – which had included victory away to National South leaders Ebbsfleet – ended at home to Southern League premier south outfit Bracknell, who won 2-1 at Priory Lane.

Shiloh Remy gave Borough hope in pulling a goal back when Town led 2-1 but it was too little too late and it’s Bracknell who go into Monday’s fourth round draw – along with Worthing and Bognor, whose third round ties have been put off until Tuesday because of frozen pitches.

See Lydia and Nick Redman’s pictures from the Borough-Bracknell game on this page and the ones linked.

Eastbourne Borough v Bracknell Town FA Trophy pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (1).jpg



Photo: Nick and Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Bracknell Town FA Trophy pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (9).jpg



Photo: Nick and Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Bracknell Town FA Trophy pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (19).jpg



Photo: Nick and Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Bracknell Town FA Trophy pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (18).jpg



Photo: Nick and Lydia Redman

