24 pictures from Eastbourne Borough's 2-1 win over Chippenham in National League South

Shiloh Remy’s double carried Eastbourne Borough to another National League South win – a 2-1 success at home to Chippenham/
Remy levelled after the Wiltshire men took the lead then smashed home the winner from the spot to give Danny Bloor’s men their fifth win in six league games and put them top of the past-six-games form table.
They’re in ninth – just three points behind fifth-placed Worthing – and it’s a far cry from their form of October, when they could not buy a win. See pictures from the win by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked and get the Sports latest in the Eastbourne Herald on Friday.
In other news Borough will visit Bognor in the third round of the Sussex Senior Cup.
1. Eastbourne Borough v Chippenham pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (17).jpg
Action and goal celebrations from Eastbourne Borough's 2-1 win over Chippenham at Priory Lane in National League South
Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman
2. Eastbourne Borough v Chippenham pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (8).jpg
Action and goal celebrations from Eastbourne Borough's 2-1 win over Chippenham at Priory Lane in National League South
Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman
3. Eastbourne Borough v Chippenham pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (35).jpg
Action and goal celebrations from Eastbourne Borough's 2-1 win over Chippenham at Priory Lane in National League South
Photo: Trevor Round:Lydia and Nick Redman
4. Eastbourne Borough v Chippenham pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (25).jpg
Action and goal celebrations from Eastbourne Borough's 2-1 win over Chippenham at Priory Lane in National League South
Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman