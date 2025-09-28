24 pictures of Shoreham v Haywards Heath Town including minute's silence for Billy Vigar

Goals from Darius Goldsmith, Lloyd Francis, Henry Watson and Charlie Towning gave Kev Green’s side the win and made it nine out of nine wins in the league.
Both teams observed a minute’s silence for Billy Vigar, the Chichester City striker who tragically died this week, before the game.
Photographer Stephen Goodger was at the game to capture the events of the game.
Shoreham 0, Haywards Heath Town 4
Haywards Heath Town beat Shoreham 4-0 in the SCFL Premier | Picture: Stephen Goodger Photo: Stephen Goodger
