25 photos from a surprise defeat for Newhaven against Eastbourne Town

Town, one of a clutch of clubs in the pack behind the Dockers, won 4-0 at Fort Road to leave the Dockers top only on goal difference and by virtue of rivals also slipping up.
Hassocks are still level with them although also lost – at home to Crowborough – while Steyning missed the chance to lleapfrog both of them when they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Crawley Down Gatewick.
See pictures by Paul Trunfull from the Newhaven v Eastbourne Town match on this page and those linked.
1. SCFL premier division action between Newhaven and Eastbourne Town pictures by Paul Trunfull (24).jpg
SCFL premier action - Newhaven v Eastbourne Town Photo: Paul Trunfull
