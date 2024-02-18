BREAKING
25 photos from a surprise defeat for Newhaven against Eastbourne Town

Newhaven remain top of the Southern Combination but their title bid suffered a rare setback at the hands of Eastbourne Town,
By Steve Bone
Published 18th Feb 2024, 14:53 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 10:02 GMT

Town, one of a clutch of clubs in the pack behind the Dockers, won 4-0 at Fort Road to leave the Dockers top only on goal difference and by virtue of rivals also slipping up.

Hassocks are still level with them although also lost – at home to Crowborough – while Steyning missed the chance to lleapfrog both of them when they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Crawley Down Gatewick.

See pictures by Paul Trunfull from the Newhaven v Eastbourne Town match on this page and those linked. Get local football action in the Sussex Express and Eastbourne Herald, both out on Friday.

