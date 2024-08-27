25 photos from Worthing FC's day to forget at Truro

After a decent first half display which ended with the Rebels 1-0 down it all went wrong after the break as they let in another four and had Alfie Young sent off.

It was a first defeat of the season for Chris Agutter’s team as they tackle a gruelling run of away games to start the campaign – necessary because their Woodside Road ground is undergoing work on a new stand.

Despite the result, fans and players consoled each other at the end as they contemplated the long trip home.

See pictures by Kyle Hemsley on this page and the ones linked – and get Chris Agutter’s view in the Worthing Herald and on this website later in the week.

