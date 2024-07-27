Eastbourne Borough v Charlton Athletic XIEastbourne Borough v Charlton Athletic XI
26 photos as a Charlton Athletic XI are beaten at Eastbourne Borough

By Steve Bone
Published 27th Jul 2024, 21:18 BST
Eastbourne Borough continued their fine run of pre-season results by seeing off a Charlton Athletic XI at Priory Lane.

It’s been a good build-up to the National League South season for Adam Murray’s squad, which has been reshaped over the summer ahead of a bid for promotion to the National League in 2024-25.

Another good-sized crowd flocked to see the action – and you can see the best of it in Lydia and Nick Redman’s photos on this page and the ones linked.

