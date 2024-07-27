26 photos as a Charlton Athletic XI are beaten at Eastbourne Borough

It’s been a good build-up to the National League South season for Adam Murray’s squad, which has been reshaped over the summer ahead of a bid for promotion to the National League in 2024-25.

Another good-sized crowd flocked to see the action – and you can see the best of it in Lydia and Nick Redman’s photos on this page and the ones linked.

Get the latest from the Borough camp in the Eastbourne Herald every Friday.

1 . Eastbourne Borough v Charlton Athletic XI pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (12).jpg Eastbourne Borough v Charlton Athletic XIPhoto: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

