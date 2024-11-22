Worthing v Eastbourne United, Sussex Senior CupWorthing v Eastbourne United, Sussex Senior Cup
Worthing v Eastbourne United, Sussex Senior Cup

26 photos as Worthing put five past Eastbourne United in Sussex Senior Cup

By Steve Bone
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 07:49 GMT
Worthing eased into the quarter-finals of the Sussex Senior Cup by beating SCFL premier side Eastbourne United at Woodside Road.

Mo Faal and Temi Babalola scored two each and Tommy Willard got the other as the National League South side joined Bognor, Eastbourne Borough, Horsham, Lancing and Whitehawk in going through to the last tie.

Two ties – Burgess Hill v Brighton U21s and Crawley Down Gatwick v Littlehampton – have yet to be played.

See pictures by Kyle Hemsley from Worthing’s 5-0 win on this page and the ones linked.

Worthing v Eastbourne United, Sussex Senior Cup

1. Worthing v Eastbourne United, Sussex Senior Cup pictures by Kyle Hemsley (12).JPG

Worthing v Eastbourne United, Sussex Senior Cup Photo: Kyle Hemsley

Worthing v Eastbourne United, Sussex Senior Cup

2. Worthing v Eastbourne United, Sussex Senior Cup pictures by Kyle Hemsley (30).JPG

Worthing v Eastbourne United, Sussex Senior Cup Photo: Kyle Hemsley

Worthing v Eastbourne United, Sussex Senior Cup

3. Worthing v Eastbourne United, Sussex Senior Cup pictures by Kyle Hemsley (25).JPG

Worthing v Eastbourne United, Sussex Senior Cup Photo: Kyle Hemsley

Worthing v Eastbourne United, Sussex Senior Cup

4. 2023 [email protected]

Worthing v Eastbourne United, Sussex Senior Cup Photo: KYLE HEMSLEY : Kyle Hemsley

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:SCFLEastbourne BoroughHorshamLancing
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice