26 photos as Worthing put five past Eastbourne United in Sussex Senior Cup

Mo Faal and Temi Babalola scored two each and Tommy Willard got the other as the National League South side joined Bognor, Eastbourne Borough, Horsham, Lancing and Whitehawk in going through to the last tie.
Two ties – Burgess Hill v Brighton U21s and Crawley Down Gatwick v Littlehampton – have yet to be played.
See pictures by Kyle Hemsley from Worthing’s 5-0 win on this page and the ones linked.
Worthing v Eastbourne United, Sussex Senior Cup pictures by Kyle Hemsley
Worthing v Eastbourne United, Sussex Senior Cup Photo: Kyle Hemsley
Worthing v Eastbourne United, Sussex Senior Cup pictures by Kyle Hemsley
Worthing v Eastbourne United, Sussex Senior Cup Photo: Kyle Hemsley
Worthing v Eastbourne United, Sussex Senior Cup pictures by Kyle Hemsley
Worthing v Eastbourne United, Sussex Senior Cup Photo: Kyle Hemsley
Worthing v Eastbourne United, Sussex Senior Cup Photo: Kyle Hemsley
