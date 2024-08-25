Lancing v Southall in the FA TrophyLancing v Southall in the FA Trophy
Lancing v Southall in the FA Trophy

26 pictures as Lancing take on Southall in the FA Trophy

By Steve Bone
Published 25th Aug 2024, 12:40 BST
Lancing’s FA Trophy run is over already – after they lost 1-0 at home to Southall in the preliminary round.

A single goal was enough to send Jamie Morris’ team out of the competition early, a week after their FA Cup hopes went the same way.

The Lancers can now set their sights on picking up some league points.

See Stephen Goodger’s pictures from the Trophy tie on this page and the ones linked. Get the local football action in the Worthing Herald – every Thursday.

Lancing v Southall in the FA Trophy

1. Lancing v Southall in the FA Trophy pictures by Stephen Goodger (20).jpeg

Lancing v Southall in the FA Trophy Photo: Stephen Goodger

Lancing v Southall in the FA Trophy

2. Lancing v Southall in the FA Trophy pictures by Stephen Goodger (18).jpeg

Lancing v Southall in the FA Trophy Photo: Stephen Goodger

Lancing v Southall in the FA Trophy

3. Lancing v Southall in the FA Trophy pictures by Stephen Goodger (28).jpeg

Lancing v Southall in the FA Trophy Photo: Stephen Goodger

Lancing v Southall in the FA Trophy

4. Lancing v Southall in the FA Trophy pictures by Stephen Goodger (26).jpeg

Lancing v Southall in the FA Trophy Photo: Stephen Goodger

