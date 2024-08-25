26 pictures as Lancing take on Southall in the FA Trophy

A single goal was enough to send Jamie Morris’ team out of the competition early, a week after their FA Cup hopes went the same way.

The Lancers can now set their sights on picking up some league points.

See Stephen Goodger’s pictures from the Trophy tie on this page and the ones linked. Get the local football action in the Worthing Herald – every Thursday.

