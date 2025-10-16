27 photos as Moneyfields end Bognor Regis Town's recent revival

Jamie Howell’s Bognor had been boosted by three straight wins – two in the Isthmian south central division and one in the Sussex Transport Senior Cup – but that run of victories was halted as the Portsmouth side won 4-0 at the Rocks’ temporary home of Oaklands Park, Chichester.

After a goalless first half, Moneys took charge after the break and goals from Pompey loanee Tayo Singerr, James Franklyn (2) and Faris Khallouqi gave them a comfortable win.

The Rocks remain 17th in the table ahead of Saturday’s visit to Southall, who are two spots below them.

See pictures from Rocks-Moneys – by Martin Denyer, Tommy McMillan and David Richardson – on this page and the ones linked, or all on the single page if you're on the Observer app.

