27 photos as Worthing are beaten 7-2 by National South leaders Ebbsfleet

Worthing were left shellshocked by their second heavy defeat of the season to Ebbsfleet – losing 7-2 in Kent on Tuesday night.

By Steve Bone
2 hours ago

Adam Hinshelwood’s team actually scored first – through Reece Myles-Meekums – but by the time Danny Barker got their second late on, they had let in five. Then they conceded anoher two in the final seven minutes.

It follows a 6-0 drubbing they suffered at home to the runaway leaders earlier in the season.

Worthing are down to sixth but are still at the heart of the race for the play-offs and they host Bath City on Saturday.

See Mike Gunn’s pictures from Ebbsfleet-Worthing on this page and the ones linked.

Photo: Mike Gunn

Photo: Mike Gunn

Photo: Mike Gunn

Photo: Mike Gunn

Photo: Mike Gunn

Photo: Mike Gunn

Photo: Mike Gunn

Photo: Mike Gunn

