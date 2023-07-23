NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Shoreham FC take on Epsom and Ewell FC in a pre-season friendly at Middle RoadShoreham FC take on Epsom and Ewell FC in a pre-season friendly at Middle Road
Shoreham FC take on Epsom and Ewell FC in a pre-season friendly at Middle Road

27 photos from Shoreham FC's friendly with Epsom and Ewell

Shoreham FC continued their build-up to life in the SCFL premier division with a home friendly against Epsom and Ewell.
By Steve Bone
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 12:26 BST

It ended in a 2-1 defeat for the Musselmen but it was a useful exercise for boss Michael Death as he assesses his squad ahead of next weekend’s league opener. See pictures from the match by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked.

Shoreham FC take on Epsom and Ewell FC in a pre-season friendly at Middle Road

1. Shoreham FC v Epsom and Ewell FC pre-season friendly pictures by Stephen Goodger (26).jpeg

Shoreham FC take on Epsom and Ewell FC in a pre-season friendly at Middle Road Photo: Stephen Goodger

Shoreham FC take on Epsom and Ewell FC in a pre-season friendly at Middle Road

2. Shoreham FC v Epsom and Ewell FC pre-season friendly pictures by Stephen Goodger (27).jpeg

Shoreham FC take on Epsom and Ewell FC in a pre-season friendly at Middle Road Photo: Stephen Goodger

Shoreham FC take on Epsom and Ewell FC in a pre-season friendly at Middle Road

3. Shoreham FC v Epsom and Ewell FC pre-season friendly pictures by Stephen Goodger (19).jpeg

Shoreham FC take on Epsom and Ewell FC in a pre-season friendly at Middle Road Photo: Stephen Goodger

Shoreham FC take on Epsom and Ewell FC in a pre-season friendly at Middle Road

4. Shoreham FC v Epsom and Ewell FC pre-season friendly pictures by Stephen Goodger (24).jpeg

Shoreham FC take on Epsom and Ewell FC in a pre-season friendly at Middle Road Photo: Stephen Goodger

Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:SCFL