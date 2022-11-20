Edit Account-Sign Out
Action from Worthing FC's 4-2 FA Trophy win at home to Weymouth

27 photos from Worthing FC's 4-2 FA Trophy triumph against Weymouth

A crowd of 1,048 saw Worthing reach the third round of the FA Trophy at home to Weymouth – despite the Dorset visitors scoring the game’s first and final goals.

By Steve Bone
38 minutes ago

In between the two they let in, Adam Hinshelwood’s men scored through Callum Kealy (32'), Ollie Pearce (34', 63') and Ibrahim Akanbi (79') to make sure of their place in Monday’s draw. It was Worthing’s first game for well over a week after games against Bath City and Lewes last week were postponed – but it looked like the break had done them good. Check out Mike Gunn’s pictures from the win on this page and those linked.

