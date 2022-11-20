In between the two they let in, Adam Hinshelwood’s men scored through Callum Kealy (32'), Ollie Pearce (34', 63') and Ibrahim Akanbi (79') to make sure of their place in Monday’s draw. It was Worthing’s first game for well over a week after games against Bath City and Lewes last week were postponed – but it looked like the break had done them good. Check out Mike Gunn’s pictures from the win on this page and those linked.