Action from Worthing's visit to Littlehampton, which the hosts won 2-1 / Picture: Mike Gunn

27 pictures as Worthing FC take on Littlehampton, Winchester City and Whitehawk

There were three friendlies in two days for Worthing FC as Adam Hinshelwood and his staff ran the rule over the pre-season progress of first-team stalwarts, youngsters and trialists.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 17th July 2022, 6:00 pm
Updated Sunday, 17th July 2022, 6:03 pm

At Littlehampton on Friday night Brad Dologhan put the Rebels ahead only for Golds to come back and win 2-1. Then on Saturday Worthing hosted Whitehawk and Winchester in a three-way tournament of 60-minute matches. Against Winchester Ollie Starkey was on the scoresheet but Worthing lost 2-1, while against the Hawks, Jake Robinson was among the scorers in a 2-1 win. See Mike Gunn's pictures from all three games on this page and the ones linked and get the latest from Woodside Road in the Herald on Thursday.

1.

Action from Worthing's visit to Littlehampton, which the hosts won 2-1 / Picture: Mike Gunn

Photo Sales

2.

Action from Worthing's visit to Littlehampton, which the hosts won 2-1 / Picture: Mike Gunn

Photo Sales

3.

Action from Worthing's visit to Littlehampton, which the hosts won 2-1 / Picture: Mike Gunn

Photo Sales

4.

Action from Worthing's visit to Littlehampton, which the hosts won 2-1 / Picture: Mike Gunn

Photo Sales
Adam HinshelwoodWorthing FC
Next Page
Page 1 of 7