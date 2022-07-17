27 pictures as Worthing FC take on Littlehampton, Winchester City and Whitehawk

At Littlehampton on Friday night Brad Dologhan put the Rebels ahead only for Golds to come back and win 2-1. Then on Saturday Worthing hosted Whitehawk and Winchester in a three-way tournament of 60-minute matches. Against Winchester Ollie Starkey was on the scoresheet but Worthing lost 2-1, while against the Hawks, Jake Robinson was among the scorers in a 2-1 win. See Mike Gunn's pictures from all three games on this page and the ones linked and get the latest from Woodside Road in the Herald on Thursday.