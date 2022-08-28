28 photos as Wick take on Whyteleafe in the FA Vase

The Dragons saw their 100 per cent start to the season evaporate as they were second best to unbeaten AFC Whyteleafe from the Southern Counties East Division at Crabtree Park. The visitors brought a large following from their Surrey base and they were thrilled by three goals in 13 second-half minutes. Johan van Driel scored Wick’s consolation. Check out pictures from the tie by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked. Get all the local football in the Worthing Herald and Littlehampton Gazette every Thursday.