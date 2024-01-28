BREAKING
28 photos from the big Littlehampton Town v Lancing clash in the Isthmian south east

Lancing left it late to take the derby honours at The Sportsfield.
By Steve Bone
Published 28th Jan 2024, 14:01 GMT

Lukas Franzen-Jones struck the only goal of the game to keep Dave Altendorff’s Lancers in third place in the table – while Mitch Hand and George Gaskin’s Marigolds are 15th, still with work to do to climb to mid-table safety or better.

Check out Stephen Goodger’s pictures from the Littlehampton-Lancing game on this page and the ones linked. Get the local football action in the Worthing Herald and Littlehampton Gazette.

