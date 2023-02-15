28 pictures as Worthing FC score six in 35 minutes to beat Crowborough

Worthing recovered from 2-0 down to score six goals in 35 second-half minutes and knock Crowborough out of the Sussex Senior Cup.

The Woodside Road win puts Adam Hinshelwood’s men into the semi-finals – one game away from a return to the Amex final, with a determination to go one better than last year when they lost the showpiece game to Brighton U23s.

Crowborough, who play three divisions below Worthing, led 2-0 after 49 minutes but Ibby Akanbi pulled one back on 54 minutes then Ollie Pearce and Joel Colbran pounced to give the Reds a 3-2 lead.

In a remarkable last ten minutes Akanbi added another three to make sure of Worthing’s progress – and lift their spirits after their 5-4 loss at home to St Albans last Saturday.

Woodside Road fans have seen 17 goals in four days – ten by Worthing, seven against.

Check out Mike Gunn’s pictures from the cup win on this page and the ones linked and see his Worthing-St Albans gallery here.

