28 pictures of a dramatic Sussex derby as Littlehampton Town edge seven-goal thriller against Three Bridges

The Marigolds were 2-0 down to Three Bridges after 25 minutes after Reece Hallard and Francis Junior Ze scored.

But goals from Joe Benn and Rob O’Toole made it 2-2 at the break and O’Toole and Jordan Layton put them 4-2 up before Bridges got a third from a Ben Holden penalty in injury time.

The win lifted Hand and George Gaskin’s side to 14th. They visit Deal Town this Saturday.

Hand was bussing with the win and said: “If you offered me a 1-0 or a 4-3 I’m taking 4-3 all day long. My stance has always been if I’m standing on the side watching I want to be entertained.

"I want goals I want carnage, and I don’t think it’s any coincidence that a large proportion of our games are massively entertaining.

"At our level I feel part of our job is to entertain and to keep people engaged and coming through the door – and we won’t ever change the way we play: you score three, we will try score four.

"We started poorly on Saturday but it was just a spell and with the attacking players we have I always knew if we turned it on we’d get back in the contest.

"Having Joe Benn back has changed the dynamic of the whole group. We lost our best player for two years but his resilience and hunger to get back playing has given us a new lease of life. We’ve got the best striker in the division with Joe, we can go anywhere and compete.”

