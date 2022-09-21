28 pictures of a famous night for Three Bridges Football Club as the reach third qualifying round of the FA Cup for the first time
Three Bridges made history on Tuesday night (September 20) as they reached the third qualifying round of the FA Cup for the first time.
They beat Lewes 4-0 thanks to two goals from Camron Lawson and one each for from Kevin Rivera and Keiron Pamment to set up a mouthwatering home tie against Hereford next weekend.
You can read Tom Fry’s full report here.
Photographer Eva Gilbert was at the game – here is a selection of her pictures including the celebrations.
Page 1 of 7