29 fantastic pictures as Three Bridges celebrate reaching play-off final where they face Sussex rivals Chichester City

Jamie Crellin’s Bridges came from a goal down to beat Sittingbourne in Kent. Chris Harris gave the hosts, who finished a place above Bridges in the play-off places, the lead on 22 minutes – and they still had the advantage with 20 minutes left.

But Ibrahim Jalloh levelled from the spot and Noel Leighton fired the winner in the 87th minute, leaving Bridges 90 minutes from a place in next season’s Isthmian premier division. Bridges will be at home for Friday night’s final.

Photographer Eva Gilbert was on hand to catch the action and the celebrations – here are her pictures.

1 . Three Bridges beat Sittingbourne to reach play-off final Jamie Crellin’s Three Bridges came from a goal down to beat Sittingbourne in their semi-final in Kent – to earn a place in Friday night’s final where they face Chichester City. Photo: Eva Gilbert

