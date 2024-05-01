29 fantastic pictures as Three Bridges celebrate reaching play-off final where they face Sussex rivals Chichester City

Jamie Crellin’s Bridges came from a goal down to beat Sittingbourne in Kent. Chris Harris gave the hosts, who finished a place above Bridges in the play-off places, the lead on 22 minutes – and they still had the advantage with 20 minutes left.
Photographer Eva Gilbert was on hand to catch the action and the celebrations – here are her pictures.
1. Three Bridges beat Sittingbourne to reach play-off final
Jamie Crellin’s Three Bridges came from a goal down to beat Sittingbourne in their semi-final in Kent – to earn a place in Friday night’s final where they face Chichester City. Photo: Eva Gilbert
2. Three Bridges beat Sittingbourne to reach play-off final
Jamie Crellin’s Three Bridges came from a goal down to beat Sittingbourne in their semi-final in Kent – to earn a place in Friday night’s final where they face Chichester City. Photo: Eva Gilbert
3. Three Bridges beat Sittingbourne to reach play-off final
Jamie Crellin’s Three Bridges came from a goal down to beat Sittingbourne in their semi-final in Kent – to earn a place in Friday night’s final where they face Chichester City. Photo: Eva Gilbert
4. Three Bridges beat Sittingbourne to reach play-off final
Jamie Crellin’s Three Bridges came from a goal down to beat Sittingbourne in their semi-final in Kent – to earn a place in Friday night’s final where they face Chichester City. Photo: Eva Gilbert