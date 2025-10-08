Jarvis Brook v Worthing, Sussex Transport Senior Cupplaceholder image
Jarvis Brook v Worthing, Sussex Transport Senior Cup

29 photos as Worthing put seven past Jarvis Brook in Sussex Senior Cup

By Steve Bone
Published 8th Oct 2025, 15:35 BST
There were plenty of positives for Dean Hammond’s Worthing as they came through a potentially tricky Sussex Transport Senior Cup tie away to SCFL side Jarvis Brook with a 7-0 win.

Brad Dolaghan scored a hat-trick while Anointed Chukwu and Nathan Odokonyero (2) opend their Rebels goal accounts. Razz Coleman De Graft was also on the scoresheet.

Keeper Taylor Seymour made a long-awaited return to competitive action after over a year out injured and academy prospect Danny Jordan made his senior debut.

The win puts Worthing into the third round of a competition they last won in 2023.

See pictures from the victory by Jay Wrighte on this page and those linked. Get all the latest from Woodside Road in the Herald, out Thursday morning.

