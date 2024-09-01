Eastbourne Borough v Dorking Wanderers in National League SouthEastbourne Borough v Dorking Wanderers in National League South
29 photos from Eastbourne Borough's entertaining draw with Dorking Wanderers

By Steve Bone
Published 1st Sep 2024, 15:33 BST
Eastbourne Borough needed a late, late equaliser to rescue a point at home to Dorking Wanderers.

With Courtney Clarke and Fin Holter making their Borough debuts, the home side had much of the first half but were 1-0 down at the break after a defensive error.

Jayden Davis levelled seven minutes after the restart but Dorking regained the lead 19 minutes later.

It looked like a home loss was on the card but in the 97th minute, Will Harley headed in to make it 2-2.

The point leaves Borough 10th in the National South table and they host Enfield on Tuesday night at Priory Lane.

See pictures from Borough-Dorking on this page and the ones linked and get all the latest from the Lane in the Herald – out on Friday.

Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Photo: Nick Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

