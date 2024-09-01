29 photos from Eastbourne Borough's entertaining draw with Dorking Wanderers
Eastbourne Borough needed a late, late equaliser to rescue a point at home to Dorking Wanderers.
With Courtney Clarke and Fin Holter making their Borough debuts, the home side had much of the first half but were 1-0 down at the break after a defensive error.
Jayden Davis levelled seven minutes after the restart but Dorking regained the lead 19 minutes later.
It looked like a home loss was on the card but in the 97th minute, Will Harley headed in to make it 2-2.
The point leaves Borough 10th in the National South table and they host Enfield on Tuesday night at Priory Lane.
See pictures from Borough-Dorking on this page and the ones linked and get all the latest from the Lane in the Herald – out on Friday.
1. Eastbourne Borough v Dorking Wanderers in National League South pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (44).jpg
Eastbourne Borough v Dorking Wanderers in National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman
Eastbourne Borough v Dorking Wanderers in National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman
Eastbourne Borough v Dorking Wanderers in National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman
Eastbourne Borough v Dorking Wanderers in National League South Photo: Nick Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman
