29 photos from Eastbourne Borough's entertaining draw with Dorking Wanderers

With Courtney Clarke and Fin Holter making their Borough debuts, the home side had much of the first half but were 1-0 down at the break after a defensive error.

Jayden Davis levelled seven minutes after the restart but Dorking regained the lead 19 minutes later.

It looked like a home loss was on the card but in the 97th minute, Will Harley headed in to make it 2-2.

The point leaves Borough 10th in the National South table and they host Enfield on Tuesday night at Priory Lane.

See pictures from Borough-Dorking on this page and the ones linked and get all the latest from the Lane in the Herald – out on Friday.

