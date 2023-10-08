29 photos from Lancing’s clash with Sevenoaks in the Isthmian League
Lukas Franzen-Jones gave Lancing the perfect start when they hosted Sevenoaks in the Isthmian south east division at Culver Road – but it ended in a 2-2 defeat.
By Steve Bone
Published 8th Oct 2023, 14:24 BST
Franzen-Jones has been in hot form of late and he put Dave Alterndorff’s side ahead six minutes in, but the Kent visitors hit back in the second half through Daniel Carr on the hour – then Matthew Attenborough-Warren scored what proved their winner 11 minutes from time.
It leaves Lancing 13th in the table.
See Stephen Goodger’s pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked and see a full report in the Worthing Herald, out Thursday.
1 / 7