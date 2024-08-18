Lancing v Athletic Newham in the FA CupLancing v Athletic Newham in the FA Cup
29 pictures as Lancing bow out of FA Cup to Athletic Newham

By Steve Bone
Published 18th Aug 2024, 15:04 BST
Lancing’s FA Cup adventure is over for another season – but only after a goal feast of a tie against Athletic Newham.

All six goals came in a breathless first half as Jamie Morris’ side scored first and last – but let in four in between.

Harry Docherty gave Lancing an 11th minute lead before the hosts were stunned to let in four in 11 minutes, scored by Alex Kozak, Leonardo Luis De Carvalho Pedro, Jaime Obama Nvumba and Derek O'Halem.

Docherty struck again from the spot ten minutes before the break to spark hopes of a Lancers comeback but there was no further scoring and it was the east London side who went through.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked and get the local football action in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday.

