Action from Worthing's win at St Albans in National League South

29 pictures as Worthing win at St Albans after two bits of late drama

Worthing left it late for a winner at St Albans – and even later for a spot of goalkeeping heroics that saved the day.

By Steve Bone
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 9:30 pm

Lewis White struck in the 86th minute to put Worthing – who had won each of their previous three away National South games – 1-0 up. It looked like they’d blown two of them when St Albans won a penalty two minutes later but Rebels keeper Harrison Male was the hero by saving the spot-kick. The win – and preservation of Adam Hinshelwood’s side’s unbeaten run – moves Worthing back up to third spot, with only Ebbsfleet and Havanr in front of them. Check out Mike Gunn’s pictures on this page and the ones linked.

