29 pictures as Worthing win at St Albans after two bits of late drama

Lewis White struck in the 86th minute to put Worthing – who had won each of their previous three away National South games – 1-0 up. It looked like they’d blown two of them when St Albans won a penalty two minutes later but Rebels keeper Harrison Male was the hero by saving the spot-kick. The win – and preservation of Adam Hinshelwood’s side’s unbeaten run – moves Worthing back up to third spot, with only Ebbsfleet and Havanr in front of them. Check out Mike Gunn’s pictures on this page and the ones linked.