29 pictures from Dulwich Hamlet v Eastbourne Borough in National League South

Three goals in the final 10 minutes turned a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 lead for Eastbourne Borough at Dulwich Hamlet,
Leone Gravata, Shiloh Remy and Charlie Walker were the goalscorers as the Sports recovered to record their second successive National League South win, which keeps them right on the fringes of the play-off zone.
Pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman can be seen on this page and the ones linked – and be sure to get the latest news from Priory Lane in the Eastbourne Herald every Friday.
1. Dulwich Hamlet v Eastbourne Borough oictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (18).jpg
Action and goal celebrations from Eastbourne Borough's fine 3-1 win at Dulwich Hamlet in National League South
Photo: Nick and Lydia Redman
2. Dulwich Hamlet v Eastbourne Borough oictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (8).jpg
Action and goal celebrations from Eastbourne Borough's fine 3-1 win at Dulwich Hamlet in National League South
Photo: Nick and Lydia Redman
3. Dulwich Hamlet v Eastbourne Borough oictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (10).jpg
Action and goal celebrations from Eastbourne Borough's fine 3-1 win at Dulwich Hamlet in National League South
Photo: Nick and Lydia Redman
4. Dulwich Hamlet v Eastbourne Borough oictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (20).jpg
Action and goal celebrations from Eastbourne Borough's fine 3-1 win at Dulwich Hamlet in National League South
Photo: Nick and Lydia Redman