29 pictures from Lancing FC's pre-season friendly win over Shoreham FC

It’s two friendly wins from two for Lancing FC.
By Steve Bone
Published 9th Jul 2023, 13:19 BST

Dave Altendorff’s team followed up their 3-0 win at Wick a week ago with a 4-0 home victory over Shoreham in their latest work-out.

Andrew Briggs, James Hull, Mohamed Zabadne and Tyrone Madhani were the scorers as the Isthmian League south east division outfit proved too strong for Michael Death’s newly promoted SCFL premier team.

Check out Stephen Goodger’s pictures from the Culver Road friendly on this page and the ones linked.

Lancing FC take on Shoreham FC in a pre-season friendly at Culver Road Photo: Stephen Goodger

Lancing FC take on Shoreham FC in a pre-season friendly at Culver Road Photo: Stephen Goodger

Lancing FC take on Shoreham FC in a pre-season friendly at Culver Road Photo: Stephen Goodger

Lancing FC take on Shoreham FC in a pre-season friendly at Culver Road Photo: Stephen Goodger

