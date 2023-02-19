29 pictures from the Sussex derby at Culver Road - Lancing FC v East Grinstead Town

He struck nine minutes before half-time and Dean Cox’s Lancers could not find a reply. The win lifts the Wasps above Lancing in the Isthmian south east table – they’re 12th, Lancing 13th – as the battle by various Sussex sides to pull clear of the danger zone continues. Three Bridges, Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill – the last two of which have sacked their managers in recent days – are all lower down the standings.