Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Action from Lancing FC's 1-0 home loss to East Grinstead Town in the Isthmian south east division

29 pictures from the Sussex derby at Culver Road - Lancing FC v East Grinstead Town

A Max Walsh goal was enough to give East Grinstead Town a vital victory at Lancing.

By Steve Bone
2 minutes ago

He struck nine minutes before half-time and Dean Cox’s Lancers could not find a reply. The win lifts the Wasps above Lancing in the Isthmian south east table – they’re 12th, Lancing 13th – as the battle by various Sussex sides to pull clear of the danger zone continues. Three Bridges, Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill – the last two of which have sacked their managers in recent days – are all lower down the standings.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger from the Lancing-EGTFC match on this page and the ones linked.

1. Lancing v East Grinstead Town pictures by Stephen Goodger (9).jpeg

Action from Lancing FC's 1-0 home loss to East Grinstead Town in the Isthmian south east division

Photo: Stephen Goodger

Photo Sales

2. Lancing v East Grinstead Town pictures by Stephen Goodger (8).jpeg

Action from Lancing FC's 1-0 home loss to East Grinstead Town in the Isthmian south east division

Photo: Stephen Goodger

Photo Sales

3. Lancing v East Grinstead Town pictures by Stephen Goodger (6).jpeg

Action from Lancing FC's 1-0 home loss to East Grinstead Town in the Isthmian south east division

Photo: Stephen Goodger

Photo Sales

4. Lancing v East Grinstead Town pictures by Stephen Goodger (5).jpeg

Action from Lancing FC's 1-0 home loss to East Grinstead Town in the Isthmian south east division

Photo: Stephen Goodger

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
LancingSussex