29 pictures, report and reaction as Worthing FC fail to find net on their long-awaited return home

Testament to the respect Worthing have gained in National League South over the last year or so, the eventual stalemate was partly due to the way visitors Hornchurch set up. It was clear fairly early on that the Essex club arrived with a game plan which would see them return home with a very satisfying point.

Hornchurch keeper Mason Terry was clearly most people’s pick for MoM after a string of impressive saves, the pick of the Worthing chances coming from Danny Cashman on 38 minutes, the first real attempt on goal after a lacklustrer start from both sides, then a shot outside the box from Tommy Willard just before the break, followed up shortly after by a low shot to Terry’s right, which again he kept out.

Much of a muchness in the second half – whilst the team coach was parked on the pavement outside the ground, Hornchurch well and truly parked their other bus making it an ultimately frustrating afternoon for the Rebels and their loyal fans.

Worthing boss Chris Agutter was blunt in his post-match appraisal. “We’ve got to take our chances, that’s the long and the short of it, we’ve created three or four really decent chances, Hornchurch have come here with a set game plan, to block and then counter, which we negated, but at the end of it like I said, we’ve got to put the ball in the net.

“Obviously it is a sign of respect, that teams come to Worthing and are happy to sit in, which is credit to the football club and the work’s that’s gone on long before me. On the flip side Haighie (Chris Haigh) only had one save to make, so a clean sheet is always a positive.

“But all credit to the boys, we went about our business against a quality side, but we’ve got to put the ball in the net, simple as that.”

After a month on the road, Woodside Road again sees first team action when Worthing take Havant and Waterlooville on in the FA Cup 2nd Qualifying Round, 3pm kick off this Saturday.

