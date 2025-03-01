3-0 up to 4-3 down - then Rocks rescue dramatic point at Carshalton - the match in pictures

It was looking good for Michael Birmingham and Jamie Howell’s team when they went 3-0 up inside 18 minutes through Tommy-Lee Higgs, a Mackenzie Foley own goal and Jasper Mather.

But Carshalton turned it round and goals from Fabio Camacho-Saraiva just before the break and Oluwabunmi Babajide (2) and Kwaku Frimpong put the hosts 4-3 up. Just as looked like the Rocks would suffer a damaging defeat, Higgs struck an equaliser four minutes into stoppage time.

It means they are still 10 points from safety and now have only nine games to save their skins. Next up is a home clash with Folkestone next Saturday.

See pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and those linked – or just by scrolling down the single page if you’re on the Observer app. And get the latest from the Lane on this site and the app and in the Bognor Observer in the week.

1 . Trevor Staff Carshalton v Rocks, Isthmian premier division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

2 . All rights reserved Carshalton v Rocks, Isthmian premier division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

3 . All rights reserved Carshalton v Rocks, Isthmian premier division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

4 . Trevor Staff Carshalton v Rocks, Isthmian premier division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff