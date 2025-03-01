3-0 up to 4-3 down - then Rocks rescue dramatic point at Carshalton - the match in pictures

By Steve Bone
Published 1st Mar 2025, 20:51 BST
Updated 1st Mar 2025, 21:14 BST
All the emotions imaginable were experienced by Rocks fans who followed their side to Carshalton in the hope of a third straight win to further boost their chances of a great escape in the Isthmian premier division’s relegation fight.

It was looking good for Michael Birmingham and Jamie Howell’s team when they went 3-0 up inside 18 minutes through Tommy-Lee Higgs, a Mackenzie Foley own goal and Jasper Mather.

But Carshalton turned it round and goals from Fabio Camacho-Saraiva just before the break and Oluwabunmi Babajide (2) and Kwaku Frimpong put the hosts 4-3 up. Just as looked like the Rocks would suffer a damaging defeat, Higgs struck an equaliser four minutes into stoppage time.

It means they are still 10 points from safety and now have only nine games to save their skins. Next up is a home clash with Folkestone next Saturday.

See pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and those linked – or just by scrolling down the single page if you’re on the Observer app. And get the latest from the Lane on this site and the app and in the Bognor Observer in the week.

Carshalton v Rocks, Isthmian premier division

1. Trevor Staff

Carshalton v Rocks, Isthmian premier division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Carshalton v Rocks, Isthmian premier division

2. All rights reserved

Carshalton v Rocks, Isthmian premier division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Carshalton v Rocks, Isthmian premier division

3. All rights reserved

Carshalton v Rocks, Isthmian premier division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Carshalton v Rocks, Isthmian premier division

4. Trevor Staff

Carshalton v Rocks, Isthmian premier division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

