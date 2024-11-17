30 photos from Newhaven's win over Lingfield in the SCFL premier

Their SCFL premier clash with Lingfield was due to be played away from home but with Lingfield having ongoing pitch problems the fixture was switched to Fort Road.

And a second-half goal from Ryan Blunt earned the Dockers a 1-0 win which leaves them 12th in the table. Lingfield are 18th.

See pictures by Paul Trunfull from the match on this page and the ones linked.

