30 photos from Newhaven's win over Lingfield in the SCFL premier

By Steve Bone
Published 17th Nov 2024, 15:16 GMT
Newhaven FC gained an away win – at home.

Their SCFL premier clash with Lingfield was due to be played away from home but with Lingfield having ongoing pitch problems the fixture was switched to Fort Road.

And a second-half goal from Ryan Blunt earned the Dockers a 1-0 win which leaves them 12th in the table. Lingfield are 18th.

See pictures by Paul Trunfull from the match on this page and the ones linked. Get local football action in the Sussex Express – out every Friday.

Newhaven v Lingfield in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

Newhaven v Lingfield in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

Newhaven v Lingfield in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

Newhaven v Lingfield in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

