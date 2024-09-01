30 pictures - and two match reports - as Eastbourne United hold Wick at Crabtree Park

Josh Irish fired Wick in front in the first half with a delightful chip into the far corner after he was set up by teammate Dave Crouch but Eastbourne raised their game after the interval and Trevor McCreadie equalised with a low finish inside the near post after being denied by a breathtaking save from Dragons goalkeeper Keelan Belcher.

The draw leaves Wick 11th in the table and Eastbourne United 18th.

Here’s how both camps saw it…

The Wick view

WICK are still waiting for their first home win at Crabtree Park since their return to then Southern Combination Premier Division following a competitive draw with Eastbourne United.

The visitors, who finished fifth last season and reached the top-flight playoffs for promotion to the Isthmian League, are expected to give another good account of themselves this time around so it was the Dragons can hold their heads high after giving a good account of themselves.

Manager Lee Baldwin will feel a couple of controversial decisions went against his club but they can travel along the south coast to face United at The Oval on Tuesday full of confidence that they can gain the victory which will send them through to the second round of the Sussex Target Senior Cup.

'It was a good game but a few things didn't go our way,' said Dragons boss Baldwin. 'We have started the season playing some very good sides and have held our own so it is very promising. We just have to tighten up in one or two areas and we will be fine.'

Ryan Barratt hit the crossbar and Matt Storm left the Wick bench to create trouble in the Eastbourne defence and should have been awarded a penalty when his shirt appeared to be tugged as he burst into the area.

He was then bowled over by the last defender as he again charged forward only for the culprit to be booked when he should have been sent off.

The EUFC view

by Steve Huxley

Eastbourne United are yet to get into their groove – but can be reasonably pleased to come back from the long trip to Wick with a point.

After an indifferent start to the SCFL Premier Division season, United travelled to the newly promoted side looking for a change of fortunes.

United welcomed back Sam Coooper and Trevor McCreadie, alongside Mason Creese and Arron Hopkinson.

Gary Ingram also returned after injury, giving a very different look to the starting XI.

From the off United were on top, dominating the midfield without producing too many chances.

It was Sam Cooper who crossed deep on 15 minutes, but Hopkinson headed just wide.

Five minutes later Wick took the lead, against the run of play, as United again failed to keep a clean sheet.

Frustration boiled over for Mason Creese who got booked for an innocuous looking challenge.

Whatever United boss Anthony Storey put into the half-time drinks seemed to have the desired effect as United came out all guns blazing.

Deep crosses brought a great save from the home keeper and an upright came to the rescue from Charlie Ball's effort.

Ingram fizzed one on the hour and the keeper was unable to hold it, but sadly nobody was on hand to push it home.

Just on the hour Hopkinson broke again down the left, cutting for Ingram to lay off to Creese, who made no mistake to make it 1-1.

Within a minute Harvey Mapstone had a header well saved and then Ingram and Hopkinson continued to break through, sadly to no avail.

Lubanga, Ball, Creese and Ingram all had shots saved as time ran down, with Mapstone getting booked on the final whistle,

United gaineed just their second point of the season, a somewhat unjust return, but with the promise of plenty more to come.

Eastbourne have another home game at Newhaven this Saturday as work on the new Oval pitch is finalised, AFC Varndeanians the visitors.

