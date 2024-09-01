30 pictures as Eastbourne United hold Wick at Crabtree Park
By Steve Bone
Published 1st Sep 2024, 15:45 BST
Wick played out a competitive 1-1 draw with Eastbourne United in an SCFL premier division clash at Crabtree Park.
Josh Irish fired Wick in front in the first half with a delightful chip into the far corner after he was set up by teammate Dave Crouch but Eastbourne raised their game after the interval and Trevor McCreadie equalised with a low finish inside the near post after being denied by a breathtaking save from Dragons goalkeeper Keelan Belcher.
The draw leaves Wick 11th in the table and Eastbourne United 18th.
See pictures by Stephen Goodger from the match on this page and the ones linked – and get all the local football in the Littlehampton Gazette and Eastbourne Herald later this week.
1. Wick v Eastbourne United pictures by Stephen Goodger (1).jpeg
Wick v Eastbourne United in the SCFL premier Photo: Stephen Goodger
2. Wick v Eastbourne United pictures by Stephen Goodger (29).jpeg
Wick v Eastbourne United in the SCFL premier Photo: Stephen Goodger
3. Wick v Eastbourne United pictures by Stephen Goodger (31).jpeg
Wick v Eastbourne United in the SCFL premier Photo: Stephen Goodger
4. Wick v Eastbourne United pictures by Stephen Goodger (30).jpeg
Wick v Eastbourne United in the SCFL premier Photo: Stephen Goodger
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.