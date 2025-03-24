30 pictures as Newhaven beat Wick in the SCFL premier

Lee Robinson gave the Dockers the lead but Josh Irish levelled for the Dragons before the break. But second half goals from Ryan Blunt and Jake Robinson gave Newhaven the victory spoils.
See pictures by Paul Trunfull on this page and the ones linked and get the local football action in the Sussex Express and Littlehampton Gazette every week.
