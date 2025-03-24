Newhaven v Wick, SCFL premier divisionplaceholder image
Newhaven v Wick, SCFL premier division

30 pictures as Newhaven beat Wick in the SCFL premier

By Steve Bone
Published 24th Mar 2025, 08:30 BST
Newhaven remain ninth in the SCFL premier division table – eight points off the play-off places with a game in hans over several teams – after a 3-1 home win over Wick.

Lee Robinson gave the Dockers the lead but Josh Irish levelled for the Dragons before the break. But second half goals from Ryan Blunt and Jake Robinson gave Newhaven the victory spoils.

See pictures by Paul Trunfull on this page and the ones linked and get the local football action in the Sussex Express and Littlehampton Gazette every week.

Newhaven v Wick pictures by Paul Trunfull

1. Newhaven v Wick pictures by Paul Trunfull (25).jpg

Photo: Paul Trunfull

Newhaven v Wick pictures by Paul Trunfull

2. Newhaven v Wick pictures by Paul Trunfull (46).JPG

Photo: Paul Trunfull

Newhaven v Wick pictures by Paul Trunfull

3. Newhaven v Wick pictures by Paul Trunfull (40).JPG

Photo: Paul Trunfull

Newhaven v Wick pictures by Paul Trunfull

4. Newhaven v Wick pictures by Paul Trunfull (43).JPG

Photo: Paul Trunfull

