Images from Eastbourne Borough's 7-2 defeat to Dartford in National League South at Priory Lane / Pictures: Lydia and Nick Redman

30 pictures from a nine-goal afternoon for Eastbourne Borough and Dartford

It was raining goals at Priory Lane - unfortunately most of them went in Eastbourne Borough's net.

By Steve Bone
Saturday, 7th May 2022, 8:44 pm
Updated Saturday, 7th May 2022, 8:47 pm

Dartford were too strong for Danny Bloor's men, winning 7-2 in a game in which two sides already assured of a play-off place were playing for final positions. Charley Kendall scored for Borough in the first half and they got a second through Kristian Campbell's own goal near the end. Borough finish sixth and will travel to Oxford City in the play-offs on Wednesday night. See pictures from today's game on this page and the ones linked, taken by Lydia and Nick Redman.

1.

Images from Eastbourne Borough's 7-2 defeat to Dartford in National League South at Priory Lane / Pictures: Lydia and Nick Redman

Photo Sales

2.

Images from Eastbourne Borough's 7-2 defeat to Dartford in National League South at Priory Lane / Pictures: Lydia and Nick Redman

Photo Sales

3.

Images from Eastbourne Borough's 7-2 defeat to Dartford in National League South at Priory Lane / Pictures: Lydia and Nick Redman

Photo Sales

4.

Images from Eastbourne Borough's 7-2 defeat to Dartford in National League South at Priory Lane / Pictures: Lydia and Nick Redman

Photo Sales
Eastbourne BoroughDanny Bloor
Next Page
Page 1 of 8