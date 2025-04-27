31 pictures as Hassocks bid farewell to SCFL with win at Newhaven

Hassocks ended on 97 points, with a 16-point gap to closest challengers Crowborough, and those two sides still have the Peter Bentley Cup final to look forward to on May 10.

As for Newhaven they finish eighth and will be hoping to be among the division’s frontrunners next season. At least they’ll be competing with Hassocks out of the way, with James Westlake’s troops plying their trade at step four, probably in the Isthmian south east division.

See pictues from Newhaven-Hassocks on this page and the ones linked … and get the local football action in the Sussex Express and Mid Sussex Times in the week.

1 . Newhaven v Hassocks pictures by Paul Trunfull (20).jpg Newhaven v Hassocks Photo: Paul Trunfull

2 . Newhaven v Hassocks pictures by Paul Trunfull (24).jpg Newhaven v Hassocks Photo: Paul Trunfull

3 . Newhaven v Hassocks pictures by Paul Trunfull (38).jpg Newhaven v Hassocks Photo: Paul Trunfull

4 . Newhaven v Hassocks pictures by Paul Trunfull (12).jpg Newhaven v Hassocks Photo: Paul Trunfull