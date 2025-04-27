Newhaven v HassocksNewhaven v Hassocks
31 pictures as Hassocks bid farewell to SCFL with win at Newhaven

By Steve Bone
Published 27th Apr 2025, 19:46 BST
It was a fitting end to the SCFL premier season for champions Hassocks – the relentless Robins racked up win number 31 by beating Newhaven 3-1, after their hosts gave them a guard of honour.

Hassocks ended on 97 points, with a 16-point gap to closest challengers Crowborough, and those two sides still have the Peter Bentley Cup final to look forward to on May 10.

As for Newhaven they finish eighth and will be hoping to be among the division’s frontrunners next season. At least they’ll be competing with Hassocks out of the way, with James Westlake’s troops plying their trade at step four, probably in the Isthmian south east division.

See pictues from Newhaven-Hassocks on this page and the ones linked … and get the local football action in the Sussex Express and Mid Sussex Times in the week.

1. Newhaven v Hassocks pictures by Paul Trunfull (20).jpg

Newhaven v Hassocks Photo: Paul Trunfull

2. Newhaven v Hassocks pictures by Paul Trunfull (24).jpg

Newhaven v Hassocks Photo: Paul Trunfull

3. Newhaven v Hassocks pictures by Paul Trunfull (38).jpg

Newhaven v Hassocks Photo: Paul Trunfull

4. Newhaven v Hassocks pictures by Paul Trunfull (12).jpg

Newhaven v Hassocks Photo: Paul Trunfull

