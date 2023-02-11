31 pictures as Worthing come from behind three times but still lose to St Albans City

Worthing came from 2-0, 3-2 and 4-3 down to level it at 2-2, 3-3 then 4-4 when St Albans City visited National South – only to end up losing 5-4.

It was a nightmare afternoon for defenders and Reds boss Adam Hinshelwood will be putting his players to extra work on the training gound after Michael Weiss, Shaun Jeffers, Zane Banton, Chay Cooper and Devante Stanley were all on target for the Hertfordshire side.

Replies from Ollie Pearce (2), Lewis White and Davide Rodari were in vain and Worthing remain fifth.

Check out Mike Gunn’s pictures from a crazy afternoon on this page and the ones linked – and get the reaction in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday.

