Action and goal celebrations from Lancing's win over East Grinstead in the Isthmian south east division at Culver Road / Pictures: Stephen Goodger

31 pictures from Lancing FC's Isthmian League win over East Grinstead

An own goal and a late strike by Destiny Ojo earned Lancing another priceless home win to edge them clear of the Isthmian south-east division danger zone.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 4:16 pm
Updated Sunday, 20th February 2022, 4:18 pm

The Lancers are up to 16th - six points clear of the bottom two - after the Culver Road clash was one of relatively few matches to survive the worst of the wind and rain that hit Sussex on Friday and Saturday. Check out Stephen Goodger's pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked and see a report in Thursday's Worthing Herald. Get all the local football action too on our new Sussex World website's sport section.

1.

2.

3.

4.

East GrinsteadSussex
