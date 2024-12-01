32 photos as Arundel beat Reigate Priory - Wick downed by Dockers

Goals from Zac Bignell and Daegan Walsh secured the three points for Craig Stuart’s team, with Walsh named man of the match afterwards.

Photographer Stephen Goodger was there to capture the action for us and you can see his pictures on this page and those linked – and don’t miss the local football action in the Worthing Herald and Littlehampton Gazette, out on Thursday.

It was the visitors who started the game the brightest, taking the lead in the second minute and continuing to create chances on what was a heavy Mill Road pitch. You would forgive the Mullets faithful for thinking it was not to be their day - with Harry Russell, Ollie Humphries and Liam Brady all having opportunities to hit the back of the net, only to be thwarted by some resolute defending.

After turning up the heat on their opponents, Stuart’s men finally made the breakthrough on 41 minutes courtesy of a Bignell goal.

The second half saw the Mullets dictate play in difficult conditions and they secured victory in the 81st minue when defender Walsh powerfully headed home a corner.

It was a gruelling game for both sides, but Arundel showed why they have the potential to upset the applecart in Division 1 – with the victory taking them back into the play-off picture with a game in hand.

The Mullets are next at home on Tuesay, December 10, when they entertain Infinity (7.45pm),

In the SCFL premier, Wick hit a road bump when they played their first home game since October 19, closing out November with an avoidable defeat to Newhaven.

The Dragons were the better side for most of the first 45 minutes with Josh Irish, Dave Crouch and Ryan Singers all going close to firing them ahead but they went into the break a goal behind after switching off at a 43rd minute free-kick to allow Ryan Blunt to beat the advancing Keelan Belcher with a slick finish.

Lee Robinson doubled the advantage six minutes after the resumption and Irish then had a goal disallowed for offside much to the ire of the home players before Singers rose highest to meet a Crouch corner with a firm header to reduce the arrears.

Wick appeared to be back in the game but a lack of concentration allowed Callum Edwards to restore the two-goal advantage a minute later and the Dockers grabbed a fourth through Jake Robinson moments after that.

Wick salvaged a late consolation when Singers was sent tumbling in the penalty area in the fifth minute of injury-time and he picked himself up to convert the spot-kick with the last touch of an entertaining game.

Dragons manager Lee Baldwin lamented the defeat after a draw away from home at high-flying Haywards Heath and a 2-1 win at Saltdean and said: : ‘If you don’t take your chances against a team like Newhaven with the quality of strikers they have in Lee and Jake Robinson you are always going to be in trouble.’

Wick are at home for the last time this year when they entertain top of the table Hassocks on Saturday (2pm).

