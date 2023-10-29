33 match photos as Lancing inflict Three Bridges' first Isthmian League loss of season

Three Bridges’ flying start to the Isthmian south east division season was grounded at Lancing.

Dave Altendorff’s side produced one of the surprise results of the day as they beat previously unbeaten Bridges 4-0 – with the game over as a contest by the interval.

Lukas Franzen-Jones, Knory Scott and George Taggart scored before the break to put Lancing firmly in control and Alex Laing rounded off the scoring with 15 minutes left.

Bridges are still top after this setback but Lancing are up to eighth. The Lancers visit Beckenham next Saturday, when Bridges have no scheduled game.

See Stephen Goodger’s gallery from Lancing-Three Bridges on this page and the ones linked.

