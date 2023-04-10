33 photos as Littlehampron Town and Lancing share spoils in Isthmian south east clash

Littlehampton Town and Lancing traded early goals in their Isthmian south clash on Easter Monday at The Sportsfield – but neither could find a winner after that.

Josh Short scored his third goal in four games to put the Golds ahead six minutes in but Tommy Blennerhassett levelled nine minutes later.

The draw keeps Littlehampton 11th in the table with three games to go, and a top-half finish is still possible.

Lancing need one win from their final two as the table stands to make sure they finish outside the relegation play-offs.

See pictures from the match, by Stephen Goodger, on this page and the ones linked. Get the local football reports and reaction in the Worthing Herald and Littlehampton Gazette every Thursday.

