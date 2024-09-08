Shoreham v Saltdean Utdplaceholder image
Shoreham v Saltdean Utd

33 photos as Saltdean United win at Shoreham in the Southern Combinatipn premier

By Steve Bone
Published 8th Sep 2024, 13:16 BST
Goals by Kacper Ziolkowski, Arthur Rawlingson, Fraser Tozer and Herbie Rogers earned Saltdean United a 4-0 win at Middle Road in the SCFL premier division.

It was a day to forget for Shoreham, who slip to 17th place – with Saltdean up to 12th.

See pictures from the match on this page and those linked by Stephen Goodger and get all the local football action in the Worthing Herald and Sussex Express every Thursday and Friday.

Shoreham v Saltdean Utd Photo: Stephen Goodger

Shoreham v Saltdean Utd Photo: Stephen Goodger

Shoreham v Saltdean Utd Photo: Stephen Goodger

Shoreham v Saltdean Utd Photo: Stephen Goodger

