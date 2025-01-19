33 photos from Littlehampton Town v East Grinstead Town's Isthmian south east clash

Charlie Harris got the game’s only goal from the spot seven minutes into the second half – the penalty given after what looked like a perfectly clean clearance from a Golds defender as an EG striker shaped to shoot.

It was a major frustration for Littlehampton, who are now four points adrift of the safety zone after four straight league defeats.

They go to Eastbourne Town on Tuesday night.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger from Littlehampton-East Grinstead on this page and those linked. Get the local football action in the Worthing Herald and Littlehampton Gazette every Thursday.

1 . Littlehampton Town v East Grinstead Town pictures by Stephen Goodger (40).jpeg Littlehampton Town v East Grinstead Town, Isthmian south east division Photo: Stephen Goodger

2 . Littlehampton Town v East Grinstead Town pictures by Stephen Goodger (36).jpeg Littlehampton Town v East Grinstead Town, Isthmian south east division Photo: Stephen Goodger

3 . Littlehampton Town v East Grinstead Town pictures by Stephen Goodger (38).jpeg Littlehampton Town v East Grinstead Town, Isthmian south east division Photo: Stephen Goodger

4 . Littlehampton Town v East Grinstead Town pictures by Stephen Goodger (34).jpeg Littlehampton Town v East Grinstead Town, Isthmian south east division Photo: Stephen Goodger