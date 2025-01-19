Littlehampton Town v East Grinstead Town, Isthmian south east divisionLittlehampton Town v East Grinstead Town, Isthmian south east division
33 photos from Littlehampton Town v East Grinstead Town's Isthmian south east clash

By Steve Bone
Published 19th Jan 2025, 13:38 BST
East Grinstead Town took the derby honours in the all-Sussex Isthmian south east clash at The Sportsfield – but needed a highly controversial penalty to do it.

Charlie Harris got the game’s only goal from the spot seven minutes into the second half – the penalty given after what looked like a perfectly clean clearance from a Golds defender as an EG striker shaped to shoot.

It was a major frustration for Littlehampton, who are now four points adrift of the safety zone after four straight league defeats.

They go to Eastbourne Town on Tuesday night.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger from Littlehampton-East Grinstead on this page and those linked. Get the local football action in the Worthing Herald and Littlehampton Gazette every Thursday.

