34 photos as Shoreham begin SCFL campaign by beating Crawley Down Gatwick

Alfie Marchant got both the Musselmen’s goals in the first half as a sun-baked Middle Road crowd enjoyed their team’s winning start.

As we reported last month Shoreham have a new management team and numerous fresh faces in the team as they look ot improve on recent seasons’ effforts in the SCFL.

See pictures from the win over CDG on this page and the ones linked and get all the local football action in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday.

1 . Shoreham FC v Crawley Down Gatwick pictures by Stephen Goodger (42).jpeg Shoreham FC v Crawley Down Gatwick, SCFL premier Photo: Stephen Goodger

2 . Shoreham FC v Crawley Down Gatwick pictures by Stephen Goodger (27).jpeg Shoreham FC v Crawley Down Gatwick, SCFL premier Photo: Stephen Goodger

3 . Shoreham FC v Crawley Down Gatwick pictures by Stephen Goodger (41).jpeg Shoreham FC v Crawley Down Gatwick, SCFL premier Photo: Stephen Goodger

4 . Shoreham FC v Crawley Down Gatwick pictures by Stephen Goodger (37).jpeg Shoreham FC v Crawley Down Gatwick, SCFL premier Photo: Stephen Goodger