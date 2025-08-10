Shoreham FC v Crawley Down Gatwick, SCFL premierplaceholder image
Shoreham FC v Crawley Down Gatwick, SCFL premier

34 photos as Shoreham begin SCFL campaign by beating Crawley Down Gatwick

By Steve Bone
Published 10th Aug 2025, 17:27 BST
Shoreham FC are aiming for a solid season in the SCFL premier – and they started it in fine style with a 2-0 win at home to Crawley Down Gatwick.

Alfie Marchant got both the Musselmen’s goals in the first half as a sun-baked Middle Road crowd enjoyed their team’s winning start.

As we reported last month Shoreham have a new management team and numerous fresh faces in the team as they look ot improve on recent seasons’ effforts in the SCFL.

See pictures from the win over CDG on this page and the ones linked and get all the local football action in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday.

SCFLShoreham
