35 photos as Worthing FC beat Braintree to boost National South play-off hopes

Goals by Josh Chambers and Reece Myles-Meekum earned Worthing a vital three points in the battle for National League South play-off spots – but only after visitors Braintree had scored first.

By Steve Bone
Published 16th Apr 2023, 12:58 BST

The 2-1 Woodside Road win, courtesy of Chambers’ goal nine minutes before the break and Meekums’ winner midway through the second half, still occupy seventh – the final play-off spot.

They have one and in some cases two games in hand over sides above them, and go to Farnborough on Tuesday night for a rearranged game. Eastbourne Borough, one place and one point behind them, but with two games fewer to go, are the main threat to Worthing’s chances – but Havant are lurking too.

See pictures from the Braintree game on this page and the ones linked by Mike Gunn – and get the latest in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday.

Worthing v Braintree pictures by Mike Gunn (19).jpg

Photo: Mike Gunn

Worthing v Braintree pictures by Mike Gunn (6).jpg

Photo: Mike Gunn

Worthing v Braintree pictures by Mike Gunn (7).jpg

Photo: Mike Gunn

Worthing v Braintree pictures by Mike Gunn (5).jpg

Photo: Mike Gunn

