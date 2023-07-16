NationalWorldTV
Action from a pre-season friendly between Shoreham and Worthing United at Middle Road
Action from a pre-season friendly between Shoreham and Worthing United at Middle Road

35 photos from Shoreham FC v Worthing United FC

Pre-season is in full swing for local football teams and Shoreham and Worthing United proved a good match for one another at Middle Road.
By Steve Bone
Published 16th Jul 2023, 15:14 BST

It finished 2-2 between the SCFL premier hosts and their division one visitors. Goalscorers for Shoreham were Aiden Eckworth-Jones and Danny Jones in a well fought affair in which both teams played some nice football in spite of strong wind.

See pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked by Stephen Goodger and get the local football news in the Worthing Herald and Littlehampton Gazette, out every Thursday.

Action from a pre-season friendly between Shoreham and Worthing United at Middle Road

1. Shoreham v Worthing United friendly pictures by Stephen Goodger (33).jpeg

Action from a pre-season friendly between Shoreham and Worthing United at Middle Road Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from a pre-season friendly between Shoreham and Worthing United at Middle Road

2. Shoreham v Worthing United friendly pictures by Stephen Goodger (28).jpeg

Action from a pre-season friendly between Shoreham and Worthing United at Middle Road Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from a pre-season friendly between Shoreham and Worthing United at Middle Road

3. Shoreham v Worthing United friendly pictures by Stephen Goodger (25).jpeg

Action from a pre-season friendly between Shoreham and Worthing United at Middle Road Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from a pre-season friendly between Shoreham and Worthing United at Middle Road

4. Shoreham v Worthing United friendly pictures by Stephen Goodger (35).jpeg

Action from a pre-season friendly between Shoreham and Worthing United at Middle Road Photo: Stephen Goodger

