36 action pictures as Seaford Town beat Dorking Wanderers B to stay top of league

By Steve Bone
Published 8th Sep 2024, 13:45 BST
Seaford Town made it seven wins from eight to stay top of the Southern Combination Division 1 as they edged a seven-goal thriller against Dorking Wanderers B.

It finished 4-3 to Seaford as they look to make up for last year’s play-off final defeat by going one better this year.

They’ve won seven and drawn one of their opening eght league games and go to Godalming next Saturday to try to keep their fine form going. Before then they have a Sussex Senior Cup first round tie at Storrington on Tuesday.

See pictures from Seaford Town v Dorking Wanderers B on this page and the ones linked.

Seaford v Dorking Wanderers B in the SCFL Division 1 Photo: Paul Trunfull

Seaford v Dorking Wanderers B in the SCFL Division 1 Photo: Paul Trunfull

Seaford v Dorking Wanderers B in the SCFL Division 1 Photo: Paul Trunfull

Seaford v Dorking Wanderers B in the SCFL Division 1 Photo: Paul Trunfull

