36 action pictures as Seaford Town beat Dorking Wanderers B to stay top of league

It finished 4-3 to Seaford as they look to make up for last year’s play-off final defeat by going one better this year.
They’ve won seven and drawn one of their opening eght league games and go to Godalming next Saturday to try to keep their fine form going. Before then they have a Sussex Senior Cup first round tie at Storrington on Tuesday.
See pictures from Seaford Town v Dorking Wanderers B on this page and the ones linked.
1. Seaford v Dorking Wanderers B pictures by Paul Trunfull (28).jpg
Seaford v Dorking Wanderers B in the SCFL Division 1 Photo: Paul Trunfull
2. Seaford v Dorking Wanderers B pictures by Paul Trunfull (42).jpg
Seaford v Dorking Wanderers B in the SCFL Division 1 Photo: Paul Trunfull
3. Seaford v Dorking Wanderers B pictures by Paul Trunfull (24).jpg
Seaford v Dorking Wanderers B in the SCFL Division 1 Photo: Paul Trunfull
4. Seaford v Dorking Wanderers B pictures by Paul Trunfull (43).jpg
Seaford v Dorking Wanderers B in the SCFL Division 1 Photo: Paul Trunfull
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.