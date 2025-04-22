Lancing v Steyning TownLancing v Steyning Town
36 photos as Lancing and Steyning have a last hurrah in the Isthmian League

By Steve Bone
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 08:15 BST
It’s the end of their current Isthmian League era for both Lancing and Steyning Town – so it was perhaps fitting the two relegated sides played out a 1-1 draw when they met at Culver Road on Easter Monday.

This has been a tough old campaign for both Sussex teams and they will be back in the Southern Combination premier division next season after failing to stay away from the bottom of the table.

In Monday’s derby, Callum Erskine gave Billy Wood’s Lancers an early lead which was cancelled out six minutes before the interval by an Ollie Rawlins goal.

All that remains for both sides is a final game on Saturday when they will be aiming to make sure they don’t finish bottom, a spot currently occupied by Lancing. They end their campaign at Erith Town while Steyning host Herne Bay.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger from Lancing-Steyning on this page and those linked and get the local football action in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday.

Lancing v Steyning Town

1. Lancing v Steyning Town pictures by Stephen Goodger (40).jpeg

Lancing v Steyning Town Photo: Stephen Goodger

Lancing v Steyning Town

2. Lancing v Steyning Town pictures by Stephen Goodger (31).jpeg

Lancing v Steyning Town Photo: Stephen Goodger

Lancing v Steyning Town

3. Lancing v Steyning Town pictures by Stephen Goodger (36).jpeg

Lancing v Steyning Town Photo: Stephen Goodger

Lancing v Steyning Town

4. Lancing v Steyning Town pictures by Stephen Goodger (35).jpeg

Lancing v Steyning Town Photo: Stephen Goodger

