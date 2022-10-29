Edit Account-Sign Out
Action from Worthing's 2-2 draw at home to Slough Town in the National League South

36 photos as Worthing battle back for draw with Slough Town

Worthing scored first and last but had to settle for a point as they drew 2-2 at home to Slough Town in their latest National South encounter.

By Steve Bone
3 minutes ago

Javan Splatt put the Rebels ahead on seven minutes but after Slough took a 2-1 lead, they needed an equaliser called Dan Bowry 15 minutes from the end to rescue a point. Adam Hinshelwood’s side are sixth in the table on 25 points – having won six, drawn seven and lost only two of their opening 15 games. On this page and the ones linked, check out Mike Gunn’s pictures from the draw – including some of stand-in keeper Aliou Secka, on dual registration from Lancing and called into the side because of an injury to Harrison Male.

