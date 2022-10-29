Javan Splatt put the Rebels ahead on seven minutes but after Slough took a 2-1 lead, they needed an equaliser called Dan Bowry 15 minutes from the end to rescue a point. Adam Hinshelwood’s side are sixth in the table on 25 points – having won six, drawn seven and lost only two of their opening 15 games. On this page and the ones linked, check out Mike Gunn’s pictures from the draw – including some of stand-in keeper Aliou Secka, on dual registration from Lancing and called into the side because of an injury to Harrison Male.