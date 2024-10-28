Worthing v Slough Townplaceholder image
Worthing v Slough Town

36 photos from another Worthing FC epic - a 4-3 win over Slough Town

By Steve Bone
Published 28th Oct 2024, 20:43 BST
Updated 29th Oct 2024, 12:33 BST
Games are rarely dull at Woodside Road – and sure enough Worthing’s home National South tussle with Slough Town turned into a seven-goal thriller, and was a little too close for comfort in the end for a home side who’d led 4-1 at one stage.

After an early Francis Amartey goal for Slough, Worthing took charge. Mo Faal and, from the spot, Danny Cashman put them 2-1 ahead just after the half-hour mark then Joel Colbran and Cashman again made it 4-1 before the hour was up.

But Slough were not giving up lightly and Sam Evans and Leon Chambers-Parillon scored within a seven-minute spell to make it 4-3.

Faal was then sent off to leave the Rebels to see out the final 23 minutes with 10 men – but they did so, and went eighth in the table as a result.

In a hectic week for Chris Agutter’s team they go to Bath City on Tuesday night – then welcome Morecambe to town in the FA Cup on Saturday.

See pictures from Worthing-Slough by Kyle Hemsley on this page and the ones linked and get all the Rebels latest in the Herald, out on Thursday.

