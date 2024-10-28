36 photos from another Worthing FC epic - a 4-3 win over Slough Town

After an early Francis Amartey goal for Slough, Worthing took charge. Mo Faal and, from the spot, Danny Cashman put them 2-1 ahead just after the half-hour mark then Joel Colbran and Cashman again made it 4-1 before the hour was up.
But Slough were not giving up lightly and Sam Evans and Leon Chambers-Parillon scored within a seven-minute spell to make it 4-3.
Faal was then sent off to leave the Rebels to see out the final 23 minutes with 10 men – but they did so, and went eighth in the table as a result.
In a hectic week for Chris Agutter’s team they go to Bath City on Tuesday night – then welcome Morecambe to town in the FA Cup on Saturday.
